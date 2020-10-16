President Trump holds campaign rally in Macon, Ga.

MACON, Ga. (WTVM) - As Election Day nears and the American people prepare to decide if President Trump will remain in office or if former Vice President Joe Biden will step into the role, the president is making a campaign stop in Georgia.
Pres. Trump is holding a campaign rally at Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon, Ga. The rally is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m.
News Leader 9′s Samantha Serbin is there and will have much more from the rally as it begins.
Biden released a statement about the president’s rally, saying,
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.