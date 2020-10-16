President Trump holds campaign rally in Macon, Ga.

President Trump at his Town Hall. (Source: NBC)
By Alex Jones and Samantha Serbin | October 16, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT - Updated October 16 at 4:57 PM

MACON, Ga. (WTVM) - As Election Day nears and the American people prepare to decide if President Trump will remain in office or if former Vice President Joe Biden will step into the role, the president is making a campaign stop in Georgia.

Pres. Trump is holding a campaign rally at Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon, Ga. The rally is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m.

Biden released a statement about the president’s rally, saying,

President Trump has continued to host events that disregard public health guidance, including his own CDC, and is now taking his disregard for COVID-19 to Macon, Georgia, where numbers are spiking yet again. Due to President Trump’s failed leadership, 7,500 Georgians have lost their lives to the coronavirus and nearly 200,000 remain unemployed, all while he threatens to take away protections from 4.4 million Georgians with pre-existing conditions. As President, I will build our country back better and protect and expand the Affordable Care Act. I urge all Georgians to make your voices heard in this election.
Former Vice President Joe Biden

