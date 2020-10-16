President Trump hosts campaign rally in Macon, Ga.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - President Donald Trump hosted a Make America Great Again rally in Macon, Georgia Friday night.
A large crowd of supporters showed up to hear Trump speak. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Senator David Perdue, and State Representative Vernan Jones also gave speeches.
Trump is trying to rally support among seniors, hoping to win in Georgia and Florida. No Republican presidential candidate has lost Georgia since George H.W. Bush in 1992.
The rally marked the president’s 11th visit to Georgia since his 2016 election.
