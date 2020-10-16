Second Columbus early voting location opens early to help shorten long wait times

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - When early voting began across Georgia earlier this week, Columbus voters had just one place they could go to cast their ballot. Now, a second has opened.
The Columbus Convention and Trade Center on Front Ave. opened at 7:00 a.m. today for early voting. When it did, there was no one outside waiting, a far cry from the hundreds of people waiting on the City Services Center to open for voting on Monday.
“Oh yes, yes. No standing in a line. We walked in, it’s organized, in and out,” said Mary Buckner, who cast her ballot this morning.
“This one we walked in and we basically walked out,” Myaira Bowen added.
Originally, the Columbus Convention and Trade Center was not scheduled to open for voting until Sunday, Oct. 25 with several other locations in the city. Massive voter turnout leading to wait times of up to six hours in some cases led the Columbus Elections and Registrations Office to amend the schedule of opening the other locations.
