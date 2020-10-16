Sports Overtime: Week 9 Lineup

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s time for another week of Friday night lights in the Chattahoochee Valley. It’s Week 9 of Sports Overtime.
This week’s Game of the Week sees the Carver Tigers go head to head with the LaGrange Grangers.
Sports Leader 9′s Dave Platta will have scores, highlights and more from all the high school football games in the Chattahoochee Valley on Sports Overtime starting at 11:15p/10:15c on WTVM.
The games Sports Leader 9 is covering this week include:
- Carver at LaGrange
- Goshen at Beulah
- Hardaway at Columbus
- Landmark Christian at Brookstone
- Jordan at Shaw
- The King’s Academy at Calvary Christian
- Dothan at Central
- Smiths Station at Auburn
- Macon-East at Chambers Academy
- Russell County at Eufaula
- Banks Academy at Lakeside
- Troup at Kendrick
- McIntosh at Northside
- Macon County at Taylor County
- Manchester at Marion County
- Edgewood at Springwood
- Chattahoochee County at Central-Talbotton
- Upson-Lee at Americus-Sumter
- Pelham at Randolph-Clay
- Fayetteville at LaFayette
- Beauregard at Elmore County
- Lanett at Randolph County
- Loachapoka at Verbena
- Lee-Scott at Hooper
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.