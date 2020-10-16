Supporters excited and waiting for Trump rally to begin in Macon, Ga.

President Trump has continued to host events that disregard public health guidance, including his own CDC, and is now taking his disregard for COVID-19 to Macon, Georgia, where numbers are spiking yet again. Due to President Trump’s failed leadership, 7,500 Georgians have lost their lives to the coronavirus and nearly 200,000 remain unemployed, all while he threatens to take away protections from 4.4 million Georgians with pre-existing conditions. As President, I will build our country back better and protect and expand the Affordable Care Act. I urge all Georgians to make your voices heard in this election.