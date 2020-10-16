Voter turnout triples during early voting in Chattahoochee Co.

CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Voters in some parts of Georgia are not experiencing long wait lines.
Elections staff in Chattahoochee County said the voter turnout since early voting began Tuesday is nearly triple of what it normally is.
Elections Supervisor Jeanie Field said usually in the start of early voting, she only sees about 20 voters. Tuesday, there were more than 90 voters.
“Our first day we had 97 voters,” said Field. “So, we are seeing a tremendous jump in voters for early voting. As of today, right up to this minute, we are at 233 voters to date for early voting.”
Field said there are no plans to open another early voting site. The only location in Chattahoochee County where early voting will continue to run until October 30 is located at 215 McNauhton Street.
