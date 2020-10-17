Fantastic Days Ahead; Tropics Waking Up

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A chilly if not cold morning unfolded for a good part of the Chattahoochee Valley. Some spots dropped into the upper 30s! Many 40s were common too. The last time we saw such a chilly map of temps was back on April 1st! With dry air in place our temps rise and fall much faster than with higher humidity, therefore many low 70s today with a few spots not getting out of the 60s. Tonight under mostly clear skies we drop to near 50 with some 40s as well, not as chilly as last night, but that sweater will be needed in the early morning hours of Sunday. Good news is you can shed the layers for the afternoon with highs in the middle and upper 70s. Next week shapes up to have increasing clouds as the week progresses, with eventual, low rain chances by the end of the week. Temps will be above average with low 80s for a lot of us. This is typical for October, as we go up and down with the weather patterns as fall battles summer often times overhead. Tropics wise, we likely will have sub-tropical or tropical storm Epsilon in the central Atlantic, perhaps Zeta developing in the Caribbean too. That would tie 2005 for named storms, quite possible to reach that this season!