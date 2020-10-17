Man killed in overnight shooting on 30th Ave. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An overnight shooting on 30th Ave. in Columbus has left one man dead.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced 23-year-old Antonio Williams dead at 1:32 a.m.
Bryan says that Williams was found sitting in his vehicle. That vehicle was reportedly involved in an early accident on N. Lumpkin Rd.
There is no word at this time on if police have any suspects.
Bryan says this is the 34th homicide of the year in Columbus.
This is a developing story.
