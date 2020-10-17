Phenix City man dead after apparent shooting on 10th Ave.

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is dead following an apparent afternoon shooting in Phenix City.
Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. pronounced 35-year-old Lamar Dontaye Whittaker dead at 2:35 p.m. in what he says appears to be a shooting.
The incident reportedly took place in the area of 10th Ave. and 4th Place.
Sumbry says police are continuing to investigate.
Whittaker’s body is being sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for an autopsy on Monday.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.