Second overnight Columbus shooting claims another man’s life

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are currently investigating a second deadly shooting taking place overnight.
Police are still on the scene of a deadly shooting on Garden St. and 25th Ave.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced 20-year-old Travone Walton dead at 5:30 a.m.
There is no word at this time on if police have any suspects in this case.
This marks the 35th homicide of the year in Columbus.
Another deadly shooting occurred earlier in the night on 30th Ave. It is unclear at this time if the two are related.
