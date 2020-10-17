Two reportedly robbed, shot, according to Columbus police reports

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A robbery on 13th Ave. in Columbus reportedly left two people recovering after being shot.
According to police reports, detectives were called to the 4700 block of 13th Ave. in reference to two people being robbed and shot Friday evening.
From prior incidents, one of the detectives on scene knew a business in the area had surveillance footage that may have captured the robbery.
There is no word at this time on the extent of any injuries sustained or if police have any potential suspects.
