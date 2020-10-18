Columbus organization encouraging community to participate in early voting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “We’re voting for our children, we’re voting for our grandchildren and we’re voting for generations yet to be born.”
Georgia is wrapping up week one of early voting, and with record numbers for voter turnout across the state, some Columbus organizations are encouraging even more people to show up at the polls and make their voices heard.
“Your voice matters. Your power lies within your vote. When you’re voting, you’re not voting for a person. You’re voting for the change you want to see in your local community, your state, and your federal community,” said Kia Chambers, President of Columbus’ Links Incorporated Chapter.
Neighborhoods across the Columbus area received a special visit from the city’s Links Incorporated chapter, the Divine 9 Fraternities and Sororities, along with several other organizations. They all teamed up for an event they called “Caravan for Your Vote.”
They were seen riding through neighborhoods in the Shirley B. Winston area, Victory Drive and neighborhoods near Fox Elementary, Carver High School, East Columbus Magnet Academy and Rigdon Road Park.
“We are taking it to the streets, to get people to the polls and also encouraging persons to take advantage of the early voting options here in Columbus, Georgia, or in the state of Georgia,” Rev. Adrian Chester, Pastor of Greater Beallwood Baptist Church
Leaders from the event wanted to convey one last message:
“No matter who you vote for, we are encouraging you to get out and vote because this is about democracy and the more people we hear from, the better. So your voice is your vote. Get out and vote,” said Kia Chambers, President of Columbus’ Links Incorporated Chapter.
If you want to go out and vote this weekend, the City Services Center and the Columbus Convention and Trade Center are open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
