Charge: Man accused of killing his mother tried to kill officer

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dale County Jail inmate already charged with killing his mother and desecrating her body now faces charges he attempted to kill a corrections officer.
37-year old Chad Brogdon is accused of attacking that officer and another inmate on Saturday, confronting the officer with a “shank”, a sharp object made inside a jail or prison.
“As (the) officer exited the special housing cell block (Brogdon), unprovoked, attacked the correctional officer. The inmate then initiated another physical altercation with an inmate inside the cell block,” Dale County Chief Deputy Mason Bynum said in a statement.
Brogdon is charged with two counts of Attempted Murder in the alleged attack on the officer, who received treatment before being released from a local hospital. The inmate Brogdon is charged with attacking also suffered injuries, per Bynum.
Brogdon also awaits trial on charges that, in May 2019, he murdered his mother, Penny Newton, then dismembered her body and burned her remains.
