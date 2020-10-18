Heavy police presence near car wash on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several police units have the area near a car wash on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus blocked.
Police have the area around Tidal Wave Auto Spa of Columbus at Miller Road closed to the public for the time being. There is no word on when it is set to reopen at this time.
It is unclear what type of incident prompted this police response.
News Leader 9 has a crew on scene working to learn more information. Keep with us on air and online for the latest details.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.