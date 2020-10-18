Record 1.4M Georgians cast ballots during first week of early voting

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - More Georgians have cast their ballots via early voting during this presidential election than ever before.
New numbers from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger show 1,451,131 ballots have been cast in the Peach State as of 12:00 p.m. Sunday, marking nearly a week since early, in-person voting began throughout the state.
Nearly 800,000 Georgians have already participated in early, in-person voting. Another 657,000 have mailed in their absentee ballots.
As of Sept. 1, 7,002,328 Georgians were registered to vote. The deadline to register to vote in Georgia was Oct. 5.
“Georgia is a leader in election access,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “Notwithstanding the pandemic, voters in the Peach State can take advantage of no-excuse absentee ballot voting by mail or through a secure drop box; three weeks of early, in-person voting; or Election Day voting.”
By this point in the 2016 election cycle, just 578,147 ballots had been cast, marking a 152% increase in total turnout in 2020.
Early voting runs through Friday, Oct. 30.
