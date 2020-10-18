Warm Start To The New Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pleasant mid-October weekend is coming to an end across the Valley, many of us made it into the upper 70s today with mostly sunny skies, some fair weather clouds at most. The mostly clear skies continue into tonight with temps dropping into the middle and upper 50s for a lot of us. Certainly not as cool or chilly as the last couple nights, but still refreshing no doubt. Another bright start to the new work and school week with mostly sunny skies and temps back into the low 80s for Monday afternoon, a few degrees above average for this time of year. The humidity levels stay relatively low before increasing a bit my mid to late week. Rain/Storm chances increase by late week and the start of next weekend (30-40% coverage) as we track our next frontal system in the form of a weakening cold front. Not a washout as of now, but unsettled for sure. Tropics wise the greatest sign of development continues to be an area in the central Atlantic, will likely form into Tropical/Sub-Tropical Storm Epsilon soon. No threat to home here in the Chattahoochee Valley though.