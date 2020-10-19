Congressman Sanford Bishop responds to court upholding SNAP benefits

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congressman Sanford Bishop of Georgia is responding to a court ruling that will keep SNAP benefits available for million of families.
Rep. Bishop is Chairman of the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies.
Rep. Bishop released a statement, saying,
"I am pleased the Court has stopped the Administration from taking food off the tables of American families. It is unconscionably cruel to try and take away SNAP—a matter of life-and-death—from millions of Americans during a pandemic and a recession, particularly without passing another stimulus bill. The benefits of the CARES Act have expired, and 17 million children are now living in a food-insecure household. To take away SNAP benefits, an effective way out of poverty, would be to kick food insecure Americans while they are down and harm our economic recovery. SNAP puts back $1.79 into the economy for every dollar we give it and lowers health care costs by about $1,400 per person.
'There is no world where cutting SNAP during this pandemic makes sense, humanely or fiscally. This is why we increased SNAP benefits in the Heroes Act by 15 percent, which nearly doubled the minimum benefit to $30 and added assistance to state and local governments. We must keep working to pass another stimulus bill for the Americans who continue to experience the worst of this recession."
