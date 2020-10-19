Congressman Sanford Bishop responds to court upholding SNAP benefits

"I am pleased the Court has stopped the Administration from taking food off the tables of American families. It is unconscionably cruel to try and take away SNAP—a matter of life-and-death—from millions of Americans during a pandemic and a recession, particularly without passing another stimulus bill. The benefits of the CARES Act have expired, and 17 million children are now living in a food-insecure household. To take away SNAP benefits, an effective way out of poverty, would be to kick food insecure Americans while they are down and harm our economic recovery. SNAP puts back $1.79 into the economy for every dollar we give it and lowers health care costs by about $1,400 per person.