Ga. Supreme Court upholds murder conviction in 2012 Columbus slaying of landlord, son

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Supreme Court of Georgia has upheld a murder conviction for a man who shot and killed his landlord and her son when she tried to evict him in 2012.
Vincent Harris Jr. was convicted of the murders of Tina Green-Hall and her 6-year-old son Jeremy and sentenced to two consecutive life sentences in 2016.
Harris moved in with Green-Hall and her son after breaking up with his ex-girlfriend who had taken out a temporary protective order against him. After Harris overstayed his welcome and refused to leave, Green-Hall told her ex-husband she wanted to seek legal action to evict him.
Green-Hall and her son were found shot in the chest and killed in February 2012. The case was initially ruled a murder-suicide after Harris reported to 911 that Green-Hall suffered from depression and “was probably thinking that she was doing him a favor” by killing herself.
In 2013, the medical examiner reassessed Green-Hall’s autopsy at the request of Columbus police. He changed her manner of death to undetermined based on the angle of the gunshot.
The GBI’s chief medical examiner was able to determine that Green-Hall had been shot before her son, which would not be the case if there had been a murder-suicide, leading to her manner of death being listed as homicide.
Harris was subsequently arrested and found guilty.
The 40-page opinion by the Supreme Court of Georgia states why the evidence presented at trial was enough for a jury to convict Harris.
