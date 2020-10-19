GUEST SEGMENT: BBB warns of fake DMV websites

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning of scammers looking to cash in with bogus department of motor vehicles (DMV) websites and services.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many DMVs are offering more of their services online.
People who need to change their car’s title, obtain ID, or perform other services that are usually done at a DMV office may be allowed to complete the service online or schedule an in-person appointment online. The BBB is urging consumers to double check to make sure the website’s URL is accurate before submitting payment information.
Michele Mason with the BBB explains how the scam works and gives tips to avoid becoming a victim.
