Jones named SEC Offensive Player of Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week on Monday for his performance against then-third ranked Georgia on Saturday.
The junior was 24-of-32 passing for 417 yards and four TD’s versus what had been the nation’s top defense. It was his third straight 400-yard passing game. In addition, the Tide had 19 first downs via the pass on the evening.
Jones leads the nation in yards per completion (16.87) and in yards per attempt (13.2). He’s second national in completion percentage at 78.3% as well as passing yards per game at 379.5.
The second-ranked Crimson Tide hits the road to face Tennessee on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.
