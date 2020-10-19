Lee Co. voters wait in long lines to cast absentee ballots

LEE COUNTY, Ala (WTVM) - Dozens of voters waited in line outside of the Lee County Courthouse Monday to cast their absentee ballot.
People in line said they had waited for hours with some waiting since 9:30 a.m.
A Lee County sheriff’s deputy passed out bottles of water as voters sought shade underneath umbrellas and tents. According to one woman, another voter brought several pizzas to share with people waiting in the heat.
“I’ve been here for four hours,” said Lee County voter Ronnie Weaver. “It’s hot, we’re thirsty, we’re tired. We want to go home, but we want to vote.”
Alabama’s secretary of state’s office said it had not heard of any issues with voting in Lee County. the office said elections officials are working as hard as possible to accommodate the high number of absentee voters this year .
