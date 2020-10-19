Man arrested more than a year after Columbus rapper’s murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have arrested a man for an aspiring Columbus rapper’s murder more than a year after his death.
21-year-old Jordan Seldon is being charged with murder in the Aug. 2019 shooting death of Jaylin Williams, known in the community as FNG Bart. He was arrested on outstanding warrants on Oct. 17.
Williams was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Wallace Dr. just before midnight on Aug. 1. He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
In August 2019, three others were arrested and charged in connection to the shooting: 21-year-old Gerald Reed, 21-year-old Christian Patrick and 20-year-old Anna Stecenko.
Seldon is scheduled to make a preliminary appearance in Recorder’s Court in Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.