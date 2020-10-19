Marion Co. voters to decide on alcohol sales on Sundays

MARION COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia voters that have been taking advantage of early voting or casting absentee ballots have already seen some of the amendments or referendums specific to their local area.
For those in Marion County, voters will be deciding whether or not alcohol can be sold on Sundays.
“We have several businesses out in the county that sell alcohol, but they can’t do it on Sunday, so they have brought it to the commissioners to see about getting it put on the ballot for voters to vote to see if they can reap in some of that benefit,” said Sandra Brown, Election Supervisor and Chief Deputy Registrar.
Just outside of the county, the city of Buena Vista has the ability to have package sales of both malt beverages and wine throughout the week and Sunday afternoons.
Brown said the city voted on a similar referendum and passed it a few years ago.
"They put it on their ballot to allow alcohol sales on Sunday after 12:30, well the county is a separate government and they never voted to have that happen out in the county,” said Brown.
Marion County voters will also be voting on the renewal of its Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST), which helps fund city projects such as roads, public building repair, emergency medical services and more.
“It’s just a renewal. It’s not gonna add anymore. It’s just to renew the one that’s already there,” said Brown.
Marion County has experienced a record number of early voters so far this election season.
Next Saturday, voters can vote from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Marion County Board of Elections and Registrations Office.
