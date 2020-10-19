MCSD partners with Pastoral Institute to offer mental health resources to employees and students

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District has partnered with the Pastoral Institute to offer mental health resources to district employees and students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Employees and students will have virtual access to licensed professionals who will address subjects such as resiliency, suicide and self-harm prevention, grief, depression, and self-care. Sessions are made possible by the Coronavirus Response Fund, a partnership between the United way of the Chattahoochee Valley and the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley.
“The District Wellness Committee is grateful for the amazing support we have received from this partnership. Our goal is to create safe spaces and provide equitable access to resources that would help each student and employee address his/her mental health needs,” said Dr. Angela Vickers-Ward, District Mental Health and Wellness Committee Chair and Chief Student Services Officer.
“The Pastoral Institute is excited to serve the MCSD community to offer this new, innovative virtual mental health and wellness resource to help address the behavioral health needs of students, parents and educators in our community. This partnership is a true example of how the crisis has brought the community together,” said Amarylis West, Business Development Coordinator, Pastoral Institute.
Content for employees will feature live interactive chat sessions and student content will feature videos aimed at helping them gain an understanding of mental wellness and quick tips for coping during the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.