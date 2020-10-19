Police Benevolent Association endorses Muscogee Co. Marshal Greg Countryman for sheriff

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local law enforcement agency is supporting a candidate vying to be the next Muscogee County sheriff.
Marshal Greg Countryman has been endorsed by the Police Benevolent Association (PBA).
The PBA board met with Countryman Monday at Longhorn Steakhouse in Columbus. The board is made up of members from each law enforcement agency across the board.
They’re part of the West Georgia chapter with more than 800 members across Georgia.
“After the primary was over, that’s when we decided okay, we have two people now, so let’s invite both of those candidates to come talk to us. And let’s get a feel on how we would move forward with the sheriff’s department,” said Lt. Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick.
“Every agency is involved in this, so it feels good to be endorsed by the PBA,” said Countryman.
Countryman is running against veteran and former Columbus police officer, Mark LaJoye, in the Nov. 3 general election. Sheriff Donna Tompkins lost her seat during the primary.
