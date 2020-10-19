Probable cause found in kidnapping of Auburn teen later found dead

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two of three suspects accused of kidnapping an Auburn teenager who was later found dead appeared in a Lee County courtroom this morning.
Taharra Brunson and Marcus Wigley are charged with kidnapping 18-year-old Thomas A. Green.
Just days after Green’s disappearance, his body was found in the east Alabama community of Waverly. Brunson and Wigley have not been charged with his murder.
A Lee County judge this morning found probable cause to charge Brunson and Wigley. Their case is now being sent to a grand jury.
Surveillance footage released by Auburn police caught some of the last moments Green was known to be alive.
29-year-old Damien Williams is also being charged with Green’s kidnapping. He was not present at today’s probable cause hearing.
