Talbot County seeing record early voting numbers

TALBOTTON, Ga. (WTVM) - Talbot County sits about 30 miles northeast of Columbus and has a population of around 7,000, according to the 2010 census.
Although this county is small compared to its neighbors, the voter turnout for early voting is above average this year and unlike anything Talbot County elections supervisor, Marjorie Howard, has seen before.
“We have already had over 478 voters even before this morning," Howard said. "Voters are very interested in what is happening and are turning out in record numbers for us.”
Talbotton only has one early voting location, located at 188 Jackson Avenue, where early voters can come to vote in person or drop their absentee ballot off in the dropbox in front of the door. There is also a second drop box at 141 North Jefferson.
First-time early voter Heather Isgar said at first, she was wary about voting in person due to concerns over COVID-19 and seeing some counties have long lines. But her fears were quickly calmed after seeing the organized process from elections staff.
“They made it really easy," Isgar said. "It’s clean, it’s healthy, and my kids were calm and happy the entire time. So, it was a good experience.”
John Weaver, another first-time early voter, said his experience is best described like this:
“Everything went really good! I loved it!”
During a normal presidential election minus COVID-19, Talbot County sees about 400 total requested absentee ballots. As of Monday, there have been roughly 1,500 sent out and about half of those have been already submitted to the elections office.
Early voting will continue at the elections office in Talbotton Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
