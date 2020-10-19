Two arrested in Auburn for assaulting man with baseball bat

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two people in Auburn are behind bars after allegedly assaulting a man with a baseball bat and an “edged weapon.”
Cesar Perez-Perez, 27, and Maynor Perez-Perez, 23, were arrested and charged with assault and burglary.
A 47-year-old victim reported to Auburn police that the two suspects came to his Gentry Dr. residence and assaulted him.
The victim sustained injuries that required him to be taken to East Alabama Medical Center. He was treated and released.
Police later arrested both Cesar and Maynor Perez-Perez. They were taken to the Lee County Jail and held on a $50,000 bond.
Police say they believe they have recovered the edged weapon used in the attack.
The Auburn Police Division and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement are continuing to investigate.
