Warm Week Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s through the end of the week in most spots, and after a mostly sunny day on Tuesday, look for an increase in clouds through the rest of the week. There should be enough moisture around to mention a rain chance on Wednesday and Thursday - only about a 10% coverage - but Friday and Saturday will feature a better shot at getting wet with the rain coverage going up to about 40% both days as a cold front approaches the area. The front won’t bring any major shots of cold air our way, however, with highs remaining in the upper 70s and lower 80s for Friday through early next week. Low-end rain chances (10-20%) will stick around for Sunday through Tuesday, but another, more significant cold front will likely pass through sometime around the middle of next week. This should bring us some rain and storm chances and then drop our temperatures back to below seasonal levels.