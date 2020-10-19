Warmer Fall Days Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The new work week starting off with some more beautiful fall sunshine, though unlike the weekend, warmer weather is in store again this week. Tuesday morning still looks relatively pleasant with lows down in the upper 50s and low 60s, but temperatures will trend above average this week with no cooldown in sight again any time soon. Temperatures will climb into the low 80s through Thursday with humidity slowly on the rise, too. By mid-week, mornings won’t feel quite as crisp with lows back in the 60s.