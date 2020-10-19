Warmer Fall Days Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The new work week starting off with some more beautiful fall sunshine, though unlike the weekend, warmer weather is in store again this week. Tuesday morning still looks relatively pleasant with lows down in the upper 50s and low 60s, but temperatures will trend above average this week with no cooldown in sight again any time soon. Temperatures will climb into the low 80s through Thursday with humidity slowly on the rise, too. By mid-week, mornings won’t feel quite as crisp with lows back in the 60s.
Despite the slow increase in moisture this week, any significant rain chance should hold off until Friday and Saturday, when we anticipate our next rainmaker to move into the Southeast. Still some uncertainty around timing and potential rainfall totals at this time, but for now, we’re forecasting a 40-50% coverage of rain and storms Friday through Saturday. Rain chances look low again Sunday into early next week with temperatures still on the warm side for late October.
Meanwhile, the tropics have turned active again with Tropical Depression Twenty-Seven forming this morning out in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. This system will have no local impacts in the Southeast U.S., but could strike Bermuda as a hurricane by the end of the week.
