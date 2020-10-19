Youth sports community mourns the loss of coach murdered in Phenix City over the weekend

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The youth sports community in Phenix City is grieving the loss of one of their coaches after a weekend shooting ended in murder.
35-year-old Lamar Whittaker, also known by Dontaye, was shot and killed Saturday near the intersection of 10th Avenue South and 4th Place South in Phenix City. Whittaker leaves behind a son and an extended sports family.
A friend of Whittaker, Maquel Stephens, said Whittaker coached for the Eastway Cherokees football team and Sally Little League baseball, both based in Columbus.
Police said the shooting happened Saturday.... they found Whittaker laying against the curb next to a broken down vehicle.
Stephens is pleading with the public to share any information they have about who took his friend’s life.
“This violence has to stop in the tri-city area, and I encourage anyone who has information, I know it’s a scary time and you might not want to speak up, but if it happened to your own family member you would want somebody to speak," Stephens said.
Stephens said Whittaker would do anything for the kids. He said his friend was always looking for ways to raise money for youth sports and was currently planning a trunk-or-treat event to give kids a fun Halloween.
Stephens said Whittaker was a pillar in the youth sports community and will be missed dearly.
“A father was taken from his son, a pillar in the community," Stephens said. “This guy was good. He did great work in the community which people might not know. He was always helping. He was always out there trying to fund raise for the kids, for single parents whose fathers might not be around,” Stephens said. "I encourage anyone who has information about the case to come forward.”
