Blue Devils eliminated, Brookstone and Schley County advance in GHSA softball playoffs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Blue Devils saw their softball season come to an end on Tuesday as they were eliminated by the Islands Sharks in the opening round of the GHSA Class 4A playoffs.
The Blue Devils lost the opener 3-2 on Monday, but game two was suspended by darkness. It would be worth the wait for Columbus High, who came back to win it 2-1 on a 9th inning walk-off RBI double by Jamie Welch. However, Islands won the deciding game three 3-0 to earn the right to advance.
In 1A-Private, Brookstone swept Loganville Christian 12-4 and 11-5. They’ll play at Eagle’s Landing Christian in the second round starting Friday.
In 1A-Public, Schley County swept Washington-Wilkes 5-2 and 13-0, while Marion County split with Lincoln County, winning the opener 9-1 and dropping the second 5-4. The deciding game three is scheduled for Wednesday at 11 am ET.
