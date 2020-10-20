Callaway High School in LaGrange closes due to rise in COVID-19 cases

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Callaway High School in LaGrange has transitioned to virtual learning due to a rise in positive COVID-19 cases.
Students will be on a virtual learning model for the remainder of the week as the increase in cases has led several students and staff to quarantine.
According to the Troup County School System website, Callaway High has five positive student cases and four positive staff cases. The school has 103 student quarantines and 19 staff quarantines.
“I shared with the Callaway community that we were closely monitoring our cases and would make learning model changes if needed,” said Principal Jonathan Laney. When we received the notice that an additional staff member received a positive test, we knew it was time to make the change. The building will be cleaned this week and our students will learn virtually through Canvas, which we have prepared them."
All extracurricular activities are canceled until the school reopens.
The school system’s custodial services will fog the entire school before it reopens.
