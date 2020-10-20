City of Auburn sets day and time for trick-or-treating

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn has designated October 30 as the official day to trick-or-treat in town this year.
Trick-or-treating will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. City officials said they expect a much smaller turnout this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. They still wanted to select a specific day in order to schedule extra safety officers and to accommodate Auburn University’s home football game on Halloween against LSU.
“There are some who have a tradition of doing this and want to do it, so we wanted to provide them with that opportunity. Because of COVID, trick or treating has to be at your own discretion. If they do go out, I think they need to be appropriately masked and keep their distance,” said Buston.
Buston said if families plan to trick- or-treat, they should consider safety.
