COVID-19 cases in Muscogee Co. increase slightly in the last two weeks

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - COVID-19 cases are slightly increasing in Muscogee County, according to the most recent report from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
In the last two weeks, there are 138 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Muscogee County.
To date, there have been 178 deaths in the county with no new deaths in the last two weeks. Pamela Kirkland with the Columbus Health Department said although cases may have ticked up slightly, the numbers are a huge improvement compared to the highest spike of reported cases in mid-July with over 600 confirmed cases.
“There can be spikes, but we always have to remember too that an increase of cases does not mean an increase in hospitalizations or an increase in deaths,” said Kirkland. “So, we have to remember that and not just go completely to the other side and say, oh no the numbers are up, people are dying, we need to close everything down. We need to make sure to do what we can do to protect our vulnerable population.”
Health experts said reasons behind the increase could be due to more children being back in school and people returning to work.
