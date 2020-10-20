Harris County School District’s weekly COVID-19 report shows 6 student, 5 employee cases

HARRIS COUNTYS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District released its 10th weekly COVID-19 report Tuesday.
There are six active COVID-19 cases among students in the district and 57 close contact cases.
During the week of October 13 through October 19, there were 5,532 students in the district and 4,450 students who returned on campus. 1,082 students opted for virtual learning.
The district also has 738 employees. Of those employees, there are five active cases and two close contact cases.
