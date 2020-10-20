In-person student COVID-19 cases declining in Muscogee Co.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District’s (MCSD) most recent report shows a decrease in coronavirus cases from the previous week for students learning in-person.
The district reports five students learning in-person tested positive during the week of October 12 through October 16.
This doesn’t make up half of a percent of all students learning in-person in the district.
The prior week, October 5 through October 9, MCSD reported 13 positive cases among students learning in the classroom. That also doesn’t make up half of a percent of students learning in-person.
Superintendent David Lewis said they will continue following safety protocols and working closely with the Department of Public Health.
“We also are asking everyone to please continue to observe the protocols the CDC has prescribed for the entire community, because we know it’s important to note that often times the cases come to us from out in the involvement of students and employees out in the public,” Lewis said.
According to the district, it had 140 in-person students self-quarantining or isolating last week. That’s down by 42 students from the prior week.
The district reports two employees working at schools are positive for COVID-19 as of last week.
