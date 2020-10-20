Jury trials resume for counties within the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to grand jury trials, but as of Tuesday, trials in some counties within the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit have resumed.
Trials in Harris County have continued, and trials will resume in Muscogee County October 26.
Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit Judge Gil McBride said they are doing several things to keep jurors as safe as possible. There are 550 cases that need to be seen between Muscogee and Harris counties.
