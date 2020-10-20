New dates added to advance voting locations in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New dates and updated dates have been added to advance voting sites.
Here is a list of the new dates:
- Columbus Convention and Trade Center
- 801 Front Avenue, Columbus, Ga. 31901
- October 16 - October 30 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Park in the garage - voting is in The Dining Gallery on the top floor
- Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center
- 5025 Steam Mill Road, Columbus, Ga. 31907
- October 19 - October 30 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Columbus Civic Center Ice Rink
- 400 4th Street, Columbus, Ga. 31901
- October 25 - October 30 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Columbus Health Department Building has updated the early voting dates. The updated dates are October 25 to October 30 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Columbus Health Department Building is located at 5601 Veterans Parkway.
The City Services Center offers early voting through October 30, including weekends, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The City Services Center is located at 3111 Citizens Way in Columbus.
Early voting sites are open to all voters no matter where you live in Muscogee County. But on election day, you must vote at your designated voting precinct. If you’ve already requested an absentee ballot and decide you want to vote early in-person instead, you can bring your absentee ballot to any one of the five early voting locations and give it to a poll worker so it can be cancelled out and you can vote on the machine.
The election is November 3, 2020.
