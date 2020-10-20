Number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Muscogee Co. trending downward in past two weeks

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Coronavirus cases continue to steadily rise across the Peach State as the Department of Public Health (DPH) reports a total of more than 242,000 positive cases with just over 18,000 of those cases confirmed in the past two weeks.
The state also reports new positive COVID-19 cases in Muscogee County Tuesday with an average of 10 new cases reported daily in the past week.
The state’s data shows the number of new COVID-19 cases reported each day in Columbus for the past week is hovering between the teens down to the single digits.
“We have more than 6,000 cumulative cases in Muscogee County, but the good news is that during the last two weeks, the number of active cases has fallen to 138," said Pamela Kirkland with the Columbus Health Department.
DPH also reports a slight decline in the percentage of COVID-19 tests that have positive results at 3.2 percent in Muscogee County in the past two weeks. The county’s overall average is 9.8 percent positivity.
Kirkland said she’s cautiously optimistic about where this trend might lead, especially after not seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases after Labor Day and school starting back with in-person learning.
“In August, our number of cases in the last two weeks was all the way up to 734. So, in two months, we’ve dropped from that down to 138," Kirkland said.
Kirkland said that Muscogee County will probably have an increase in COVID-19 cases as the winter months get closer.
“As flu season approaches, we will probably see an increase in cases of COVID-19, just because the weather is getting colder and people are moving more indoors than outdoors," she said.
While numbers appear to be trending in the right direction, Kirkland said now is not the time to ease up on taking safety precautions.
“Even though the numbers are going down and leveling off, we still need to practice social distancing, wear masks, and wash our hands. And I think those are the three things we can do to keep people healthy and safe this winter," Kirkland explained.
Another way Kirkland said people can try to stay healthy this winter is by getting a flu shot, which is especially important this year with COVID-19 and the flu both having some very similar symptoms.
