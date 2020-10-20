Staying Warm, but Rain Chances Return

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will stay in the lower 80s the next couple of days with only a slight chance of rain or storms on Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday and Saturday, an approaching front will provide a little better chance of rain, but there are still some questions as to what the exact coverage will look like. We will say between 20-40% as of now, but fine-tune things as we get a little closer. Sunday looks to be drier with highs back in the 80s, and the low to mid 80s will stick around for highs through the middle of next week. It looks like our next big cold front could be delayed now, so we’ll maintain a warm forecast through at least Thursday of next week before we see another chance for some rain.