Sumter County Sheriff’s Office continues search for escaped inmate; 2 arrested for aiding, abetting

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for an escaped inmate.
Charlie Lester escaped from the Sumter county Jail Sunday, October 18. He was being held on charges of rape, incest, sodomy, aggravated sodomy, and enticing a child for indecent purposes.
Authorities are questioning anyone who may have had contact with Lester. Anyone who may be harboring or assisting him will also be charged. The sheriff’s office says two people, Kenyatta Lester and Michael Wilson of Americus, have already been charged with aiding and abetting.
Charlie Lester is 6′2″ and weighs 250 pounds. He is in need of a haircut and has a partial beard. His last know clotting description is a black t-shirt with a colorful logo, light colored blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.
Anyone with information on Charlie Lester’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 229-924-4094 or 911.
