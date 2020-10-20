Suspect pleads not guilty in murder of Columbus rapper, case bound over to Superior Court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One suspect charged with the murder of an aspiring Columbus rapper has plead not guilty.
Williams was found suffering from two gunshot wounds August 1 in the 3300 block of Wallace Drive. Williams was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
In August 2019, three others were arrested and charged in connection to the shooting: 21-year-old Gerald Reed, 21-year-old Christian Patrick and 20-year-old Anna Stecenko.
According to police, three suspects approached the Wallace Drive residence. Two suspects opened fire on Williams. One suspected shooter fled the area, traveling toward Melrose Drive. The other two suspects ran toward East Lindsay Drive where they got into a Honda.
Firearms were recovered from the scene. Shell casings were taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab.
A Muscogee County judge this morning found probable cause to charge Seldon. The case is now being sent to Superior Court.
