Toys for Tots Christmas toy drive kicks off in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An annual Christmas toy drive will kick off soon in the Chattahoochee Valley.
The Rainbow Center is now accepting requests for toys for children who are less fortunate in the area.
The toys can be new or unwrapped and children will pick up their toys from the center. Coordinator Gloria Johnson Rodgers said there are dozens of children who will not get anything for Christmas, especially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So, every donation helps.
“People from all over come and some we mail to because they are unable to get here because they are just unable to get here because they just don’t have the finances to get their kids toys for Christmas.”)
Donations will end Nov. 13. The toys will be distributed Dec. 1 through Dec. 18. For donation information or to request a toy, click here.
