Trading in the Weekend Cooldown for a Weekday Warmup

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the cool fall weekend still fresh on our minds, the work week has different plans in store as a warming trend takes over. Humidity will also be on the rise too as moisture from the Atlantic and Gulf gradually creeps back into the Valley this week. Still plenty of sunshine around today but expect more clouds around by mid-week and turning even cloudier as we head toward the weekend. High temperatures will climb into the low to even mid 80s through Thursday and mornings won’t be quite as cool with lows only in the 60s. Rain chances return by tomorrow, but only expect isolated showers at best through Thursday—most of us will still stay dry.