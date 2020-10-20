Trading in the Weekend Cooldown for a Weekday Warmup

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the cool fall weekend still fresh on our minds, the work week has different plans in store as a warming trend takes over. Humidity will also be on the rise too as moisture from the Atlantic and Gulf gradually creeps back into the Valley this week. Still plenty of sunshine around today but expect more clouds around by mid-week and turning even cloudier as we head toward the weekend. High temperatures will climb into the low to even mid 80s through Thursday and mornings won’t be quite as cool with lows only in the 60s. Rain chances return by tomorrow, but only expect isolated showers at best through Thursday—most of us will still stay dry.
front headed toward the Southeast by Friday will bring shower and thunderstorm coverage to 40-50% through Saturday before tapering off a bit again for the latter half of the weekend and early next week. This front won’t bring much relief from the unseasonable warmth though, and still expect clouds around early next week, too.
We’ve seen hints of a stronger cold front headed our way by the middle of NEXT week, potentially bringing some rain and storms ahead of it on Tuesday. Still too early to fine-tune the details, but perhaps we could see another blast of chilly fall air closer to Halloween. Stay tuned!
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.