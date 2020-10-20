Two people found dead inside residence after police conduct welfare check in Valley

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - Two people were found dead inside of a residence after the Valley Police Department conducted a welfare check.
On October 19 at approximately 9:08 p.m., Valley officers responded to a residence located in the 6100 block of 19th Ave. in reference to a welfare check.
Upon arrival, a neighbor advised officers that the residents of that location had not been seen and all attempts to make contact with them had failed.
Officers could not make contact with anyone. Once they made entry, they found the two residents deceased inside the home.
At this time the case is still under investigation by the Valley Police Department, Chambers County Coroner’s Office, District Attorney’s Office of the Fifth Judicial Circuit, and East Alabama Fire Department.
