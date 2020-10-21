Apparent suicide under investigation at Muscogee County Jail

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An apparent overnight suicide is under investigation at the Muscogee County Jail.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has confirmed that one person has died in custody at the jail. He says the death appears to be a suicide.
The identity of the deceased inmate has not yet been released as the family is still being notified.
The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office has requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation take over the investigation, as is protocol.
