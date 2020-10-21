Building that houses Wynnton Rd. Burger King up for sale

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus building on Wynnton Rd. that houses a Burger King is now up for sale.
A ‘For Sign’ sale with the W.C. Bradley Real Estate Company sits out front of the business.
The listing describes the building as being 5,400 square feet and places a $1,300,000 price tag on the business.
The 1933 building features more than 1,600 feet facing Wynnton Rd. in Midtown Columbus.
There is no word at this time as to the future of the Burger King inside the building.
