Columbus mask mandate set to end Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus' mask mandate is set to end Thursday, October 22.
The mandate requires all citizens of Muscogee County to wear a face-covering when out in public places, near other people, and in government buildings.
According to Mayor Skip Henderson, enforcement of the mask ordinance will be suspended as the city has dropped below the governor’s threshold in terms of COVID-19 numbers.
Masks will still be required in all government buildings.
Henderson said the ordinance could be reenacted if COVID-19 numbers begin to rise.
