Columbus Water Works hosts virtual town hall meeting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Officials with the Columbus Water Works held a town hall meeting Wednesday to discuss changes during coronavirus pandemic.
Rate increases and maintaining clean drinking water were among the main topics discussed.
Officials are proposing a 3.7 percent increase, which the board has not approved yet. The increase would help to provide the most caring experiences and keep the resources to ensure that quality water is being provided.
Infrastructure and the cost to make replacements and updates were also discussed during the meeting. They mentioned cost efficiency and discussed the financial plan as well/
“During COVID, CWW has responded to the needs of customers by offering customer payment plans. While Columbus Water Works has always offered payment plans, the dates were extended during this time to six months if needed," said Alex Hinton, senior vice president of Columbus Water Works.
After discussing several topics, there was a Q&A from viewers.
Customers may apply to receive low income assistance by contacting the Citizen Service Center.
